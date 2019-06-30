NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon on provisional pole at Chicagoland

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 29: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow Univar Solutions Chevrolet, poses with the Busch Pole Award after posting the quickest lap during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon posted a 30.636-second/176.263 mph lap during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday evening at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., to claim the unofficial pole for Sunday’s Camping World 400. As long as his car passes inspection before Sunday’s race, he’ll start on the pole for the sixth time in his Cup Series career, the third time, so far, 2019.

“You don’t usually see a guy that was 21st and 25th in both practice sessions jump up to the pole, but I actually felt really confident in our car in the second practice,” Dillon said. “We just, when we put on our stickers, we had our car too low. We were hitting the track, so our speed wasn’t there because of that. You can’t see that. I felt confident that our car was good and driving good. We just needed to get off the track, and we did and, we went really fast. It was a good lap. I looked at SMT, and I kind of beat everybody off turn two, and it carried down the backstretch. That was a good part of the corner for us.”

Kevin Harvick qualified second to start alongside Dillon on the front row, barring an inspection issue.

“I feel good about our car,” Harvick said. “We had two good practices today, and this is the same car we had at Kansas and ran really well there; we just had some bum luck at the end of the race with that tear-off getting on the front of the car and having to pit. This is an interesting race track because you can run from the bottom to the top, and our car was very versatile. It goes through the bumps well. I felt good about it today; it just has to transfer to tomorrow.”

Dillon and Harvick were among the first third of the 38 drivers/cars to make qualifying attempts. Harvick went out sixth and claimed the provisional pole with a 30.666-second/176.091 mph lap. Dillon went out six cars later to overtake Harvick atop the scoring pylon. They were the only two drivers to surpass the 176 mph mark in the qualifying session.

Harvick’s Ford was the only non-Chevrolet to qualify inside the top-five, but he’ll be joined within the front three rows of the starting grid by Stewart-Haas teammate Clint Bowyer, who qualified sixth.

Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Daniel Hemric was third.

“Everybody is obviously running wide open,” Hemric said. “It’s trying to get your car where you can physically steer the car around the white line, but you’re steering the car and you’re obviously scrubbing speed. You’re trying to fight both edges of that double-edged sword. Our Liberty National ZL1 kind of steered itself rather really nice. I think every driver in the field feels that way, enjoying running on the older surfaces. We all enjoy coming to these places where you can try to find little advantages throughout the weekend, practices and qualifying to try to dial in your car to have some versatility to it. If you can do that and maintain grip, it gives you more opportunities to move. I’m a big fan of this place and a big fan of all of the tracks like this. I’m excited about our speed there in our Camaro ZL1, and hopefully, it’s a sign of what’s to come in the race.”

Fellow-Chevy drivers Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch qualified third, fourth and fifth.

Toyota, meanwhile, was nearly shut out of the top-10. Denny Hamlin was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in ninth.

Below, is the tentative starting grid for Sunday’s Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway:

