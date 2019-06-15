NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon receives Little League honor

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will be honored by Little League International with 2019 enshrinement in its Little League Hall of Excellence.

“Each year, we look to find those men and women who have gone on from their days as Little Leaguers to take those values and life lessons they learned on the playing field to their role as leaders in the community,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said. “Austin Dillon has proven to be a tremendous leader, both on the race track and as a role model for the future generation of our world. We are honored to present this award to Austin and are excited to hopefully welcome him back to Williamsport to relive the magic he experienced in 2002.”

Austin and his Southwest Forsyth County (N.C.) Little League team made the Little League World Series in 2002. They were unable to win among the 16 teams playing in the event in Williamsport, Pa. Dillon, though, did get a hit.

“That experience was really something special,” Dillon said. “I got to make some lifelong friends during that time, and one of my best friends to this day, Robbie Scott, was our shortstop on our team, and we’ve been friends ever since. It was a really special time, and I’m glad I got to be a part of it. I always watch baseball a little differently now after playing in the Little League World Series.”

Dillon continued to play baseball into his first two years of high school before his interest shifted to auto racing. Dillon still follows the Little League World Series, though.

“Every year when the Little League World Series comes on TV, we’re all gathered around watching it,” Dillon said. “It’s always something that’s on and talked about when we’re in the trailer and getting ready for the weekend. “I just wanted to do my part to give back and congratulate them. I had a lot of good coaches and mentors throughout my life that influenced me, and hopefully, I can give back the knowledge that I acquired from them.”

Dillon has two wins in 208-career Cup Series races, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and 2018 Daytona 500. He has been full-time in NASCAR’s top series since 2014 as driver of the iconic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Dillon also is a past champion of both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).