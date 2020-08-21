NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon returns at Dover

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 19: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon has been cleared to return to action behind the wheel of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet ahead of the Saturday/Sunday NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He was sidelined for the GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course on Aug. 16 after a positive COVID-19 test on Aug. 15.

“Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will return to competition for this weekend’s doubleheader at Dover International Speedway,” a statement from RCR on Thursday read. “Dillon, who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, August 15, and missed the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course, has worked with NASCAR, his primary care physician and RCR’s health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, and has had two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart. We commend NASCAR for their efforts in providing a safe environment for all fans and competitors, thank everyone in the industry for their well wishes and enthusiastically welcome Austin Dillon back to competition.”

Dillon is slated to start 32nd for Saturday’s race.

Kaz Grala substituted for Dillon in the No. 3 at Daytona and finished seventh in his Cup Series debut. After missing the Daytona race, Dillon dropped to 18th in the driver points standings. He already is locked into the playoffs, though, by virtue of a win at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. NASCAR has granted him a waiver to participate in the playoffs despite missing the race at Daytona.

Dillon was the second Cup Series driver to miss a race because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Jimmie Johnson missed the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Spencer Davis missed a race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn because of a positive COVID-19 test.

