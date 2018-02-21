NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon reunited with fan who gave him penny

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, Richard Childress Racing hosted a special meal to celebrate Sunday’s Daytona 500 win by RCR’s No. 3 team and its driver, Austin Dillon. Among the guests at the lunch was a boy named Jordan, who gave Dillon the penny that was glued inside the No. 3 car prior to the race.

Dillon gave Jordon a cap during an autograph session in Daytona during the Speedweeks that culminated in Sunday’s Daytona 500. The next day, Jordan gave Dillon the penny.

“I met a fan, and actually, he had no favorite driver,” Dillon said in victory lane Sunday. “I told him I would give him my hat if I was his favorite driver. Well, I gave him the hat. The next day, he saw me in the infield and said, ‘Here is a lucky penny I found heads-up,’ and I said ‘Man, we have to put this in the car.’ We put it in the car and here we are in victory lane.”

During Dillon’s post-race press conference Sunday, he said he hoped to meet Jordan again. Someone at RCR was able to track the boy down and arranged for him to visit the race shot to surprise Dillon. During his visit, Jordan was reunited with Dillon and also met Daytona 500 runner-up Darrell Wallace Jr., who races for Richard Petty Motorsports. RPM operates in a space on the Richard Childress Racing campus.

