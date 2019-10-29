NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon reunites with Justin Alexander in 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Stockman will step down from his position as crew chief for Austin Dillon on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2019 season. Justin Alexander, who previously held the position, will return as the No. 3 crew chief. Stockman will remain with RCR in another position.

“Richard Childress Racing announced today that Danny Stockman will step down as crew chief of the No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series program at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season,” a statement from Richard Childress Racing on Monday read. “Danny has led RCR teams and driver Austin Dillon to a total of nine wins and two NASCAR series championships (in the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series0. He will remain with the team in a role to be announced at a later date. Justin Alexander, who had previously led the No. 3 Cup team to wins at two of the sport’s most prestigious races, will resume the crew chief role for the No. 3 team for the 2020 race season.”

The 2019 Cup Series season is Stockman’s first as a full-time Cup Series crew chief after three seasons of at least one race as a crew chief in the series with drivers Dillon and Paul Menard. In 47 races as a Cup Series crew chief, Stockman has six top-10s. In the Xfinity Series, he was crew chief for 209 races, all with RCR, between 2012 and 2018. In that series, he has seven wins, 80 top-fives and 148 top-10 finishes. He guided dillon to the 2013 Xfinity Series title.

Stockman also led Dillon to the Truck Series championship in 2011, his only full season as a crew chief in that series.

Alexander became Dillon’s crew chief during the 2017 season and was his crew chief for the entire 2018 season. He was crew chief for both of Dillon’s Cup Series wins, to date, in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2017 and the 2018 Daytona 500. In 132 races as a Cup Series crew chief, all with RCR, Alexander has two wins, seven top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes.

