NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon, team members get inked after Daytona 500 win

By AMANDA VINCENT

During the Daytona 500 Champion’s Breakfast at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Monday morning, 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon revealed that he and several of his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team members commemorated the race win with ink on their butts.”

“It hurt,” Dillon said. “It feels okay this morning, but one of my boys smacked me on the butt when I came over here, and I was like, ‘Easy, guys.”

While several members of the No. 3 team got inked in the late/wee hours of Sunday night/Monday morning at Daytona Hardcore Tattoos after Dillon’s win Sunday at DIS, not everyone participated in getting the permanent derriere reminder. Car owner and Dillon’s grandfather Richard Childress and crew chief Justin Alexander showed up for the celebratory breakfast without new tattoos. Alexander, though, committed to a tattoo after a Cup Series championship for the No. 3 team.

“If we win a championship, I’ll get a tattoo on my face,” Alexander said.

Dillon seems to be planning on holding Alexander to that commitment.

“Everybody document that,” Dillon said in response to Alexander’s statement.

