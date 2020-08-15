NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 19: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon will be sidelined for Sunday’s GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, according to an announcement from Richard Childress Racing. Kaz Grala will substitute for Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet for the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona road course.

“This morning, Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from RCR read. “In accordance with NASCAR’s safety protocol, Dillon is self-quarantining away from RCR’s facilities and will not be competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Austin’s wife Whitney and son Ace remain healthy and symptom-free. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for RCR this weekend.

“RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners and outside vendors seriously. Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread. These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country. We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners.”

Dillon becomes the second Cup Series driver to miss a race because of a positive COVID-19 test. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson missed the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. Part-time driver Brendan Gaughan also recently tested positive but did not miss any scheduled races.

Sunday’s race will be Grala’s Cup Series debut. He has 29-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including two this season, resulting in four top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. He also has contested 32 races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, resulting in five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

Dillon already has a win this season, coming at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, notching a position in the playoffs. He climbs out of the car 17th in the driver points standings.

