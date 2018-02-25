Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon to back for start at Atlanta

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon will start in the back for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon because of an unapproved gear change, according to a report on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday morning.

Dillon qualified his car 25th on Friday, barely missing the second round the three-round qualifying session. Dillon also was outside the top-20 on the speed charts for both Atlanta practices.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on February 25, 2018. Filed under Breaking News,Featured,Monster Energy NASCAR Cup,NASCAR. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply