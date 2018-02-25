NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon to back for start at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon will start in the back for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon because of an unapproved gear change, according to a report on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sunday morning.

Dillon qualified his car 25th on Friday, barely missing the second round the three-round qualifying session. Dillon also was outside the top-20 on the speed charts for both Atlanta practices.

