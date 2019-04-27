NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon’s decklid confiscated at Talladega

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 15, 2019 in Fontana, California.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR confiscated the rear decklid of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of driver Austin Dillon between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500. Possible penalties will be announced next week.

The decklid NASCAR officials too to its hauler was black with sanded edges. At first, Dillon’s crew chief, Danny Stockman Jr., would only say that NASCAR saw something it didn’t like. Later, Stockman said the team didn’t receive a spoiler template until Friday, and that template didn’t fit the decklid, so Bondo was used to make the template fit. NASCAR rules don’t allow for the use of Bondo.

According to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Jay Fabian, the decision to keep the decklid in the NASCAR hauler instead of displaying it on a table outside the hauler, as has been practice in the past, was made to avoid the risk of a fan taking it as a souvenir, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Claire B Lang reported Saturday morning.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).