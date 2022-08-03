NASCAR Cup: Austin Hill to make series debut at Michigan

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill plans to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, a third entry for RCR, as a teammate to the regular, full-time Childress entries — the No. 3 with driver Austin Dillon and the No. 8 driven by Tyler Reddick.

“As a kid growing up in this sport, getting the chance to run a NASCAR Cup Series car is the ultimate dream, especially with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has so much history and success,” Hill said. “I’m so thankful that Richard Childress and everyone at RCR have so much faith in me. It will be a learning weekend, for sure, but I’ve had success at Michigan International Speedway in the past and can’t wait to take on the track’s wide, sweeping corners in a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet.”

Hill is in his first full-time season of competition in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 21 RCR entry in that series. The Michigan race weekend will be a doubleheader weekend for him, as the Xfinity Series will race at MIS on Saturday. Hill already has two Xfinity wins to his credit, coming Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is sixth in the driver points standings, 21 races into the season.Hill also is an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“Austin Hill has shown talent in every Series he’s raced in during his career, so I couldn’t be more excited to have him behind the wheel of a Cup Series car,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “He’s having a strong season in the Xfinity Series, and I know he will be just as competitive and eager to learn behind the wheel of a Cup Series car.”

