NASCAR Cup: Austin Theriault sidelined at Kansas

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 04: Austin Theriault, driver of the #29 Cooper Standard Ford, looks on in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series WinStar World Casino & Resort 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 4, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Austin Theriault originally was scheduled to drive the No. 52 at Kansas but has not been cleared after being involved in a wreck at Talladega (Ala.) Motor Speedway on Oct. 14.

“Following the wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR medical team has not cleared me to return this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” a statement from Theriault, shared on Twitter (@Austin Theriault), read. “I’ll be handing the keys over to Garrett Smithley this weekend. I know he’ll represent all of us at RWR and Bangor Savings Bank extremely well. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year. this includes highlighting the great work of the Travis Mills foundation when we run with their colors on the car at the season finale championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Theriault was among the drivers collected in a multi-car crash on lap 163 of the 188-lap 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega. The nature and extent of his injury were not disclosed.

Smithley has made 10 Cup Series starts, so far, in 2019, five of those with Rick Ware Racing. He most recently raced in the Cup Series at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Oct. 6. His best finish of the year was a 28th in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Theriault, meanwhile, has made five Cup Series starts this year, all with RWR. His best finishes, so far, were 32nd-place finishes at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).