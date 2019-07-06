NASCAR Cup: Austin Theriault to make debut in Loudon

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Theriault poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rick Ware Racing will provide rides for two drivers to make their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debuts in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 21. As previously reported, NASCAR Modified veteran Andy Seuss will drive the No. 51 RWR entry. Meanwhile, Austin Theriault will drive the No. 52.

“We are proud to be giving deserving drivers their chance, and RWR has been fortunate to give some outstanding drivers their chance in the Cup Series over the years,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “We are just as excited to see Austin Theriault showcase his talents on this big stage.”

Both the No. 51 and No. 52 teams have charters, so qualifying for the NHMS race won’t be an issue for either driver.

Theriault has raced part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2015. He has 13-career starts in the series, include one race this year at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He has a best finish of fourth in the Truck Series, coming in 2015 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. That finish is one of two-career top-fives and five top-10 finishes. Theriault also made six-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three each in 2014 and 2016, resulting in a best finish of 15th at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2014.

Theriault is the 2017 ARCA Menards Series champion. In his only full-time season in that series he won seven of 20 races and finished in the top-10 in all but one race.

“I’ve been working extremely hard to get the opportunity to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” Theriault said. “I remember sitting in the NHMS grandstands and watching my favorite driver, Mark Martin, win the last race of his Cup career in 2009. It never crossed my mind that I would have the opportunity to make my Cup debut at a track that means so much to my family and I. The support we’ve received from New England is humbling, and I’m excited to say I’ll be debuting with the support of New England-based companies.”

