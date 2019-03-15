NASCAR Cup: Auto Club Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its three-race West Coast Swing on Sunday with the running of the Auto Club 400. The race is the fifth race, overall, of the 2019 season.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the Auto Club 400. He claimed his first of four wins in 2018 at Auto Club Speedway last year, snapping a three-race winning streak by Kevin Harvick.

Truex is one of 38 drivers on the entry list for this weekend’s race. Qualifying for the Auto Club 400 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET Friday and may be seen live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET start Sunday and will be shown live on FOX.

Below, is the entry list for the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).