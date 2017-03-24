NASCAR Cup: Auto Club Speedway inducts Jimmie Johnson into Walk of Fame

By AMANDA VINCENT

Auto Club Speedway, site of Sunday’s Auto Club 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, in Fontana, Calif., honored one of its home-state drivers Friday by inducting El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson into its Walk of Fame.

“It’s fun to be back home,” Johnson said. “Just fun to go back and see the spots and places and even talk to a few old friends. And then to come to this race track where I won my first event, I guess that photo is right there (points in the media center) to remind me of it, which is pretty cool. It’s just fun to be back. I really enjoy racing here. We have all watched this track age and turn into a facility that puts on one heck of a show. I’m excited to be back.”

Johnson is the reigning premier series champion, claiming his record-tying seventh championship in 2016. He holds a record six wins at ACS, a tally at least double of all his fellow competitors, including last year’s Auto Club 400 and his first-career Cup Series win in 2002. His four races between those two trips to victory lane cam in a six-race span between 2007 and 2010. Johnson also has five second-place finishes at Auto Club, another track record.

In all, Johnson has 80-career wins in 547 races, all from behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He ran three races in 2001 before taking on the Cup Series full-time in 2002. He also has 218-career top-five finishes and 331 top-10s. His seven championships include a record five-consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010.

