NASCAR Cup: Auto-Owners Insurance follows Martin Truex Jr. to Joe Gibbs Racing

AVONDALE, AZ – MARCH 09: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 5-hour ESnergy/Bass Pro Shops Toyota,Sits in his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 9, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Auto-Owners Insurance has signed a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing to serve as a primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr. on the No. 19 Toyota team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The announcement from the race team Tuesday morning comes days after JGR announced Bass Pro Shops as a primary sponsor of Truex and the No. 19.

Both Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners Insurance were primary sponsors of Truex on the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team in 2018. FRR shuttered operations at the end of the 2018 season, though, resulting in the move of Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn to JGR. In its final seasons of operation, Furniture Row had a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Auto-Owners has been an incredible partner for a long time,” Truex said. “It means a lot to me for them to join us in the move to Joe Gibbs Racing this year. Auto-Owners has been very supportive as both a sponsor of our racing program and also the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. We’ve had great success the past few years and we’re looking forward to continuing that this season as well.”

Auto-Owners Insurance backed Truex for three years at FRR. The insurance company’s contract with JGR calls for primary sponsorship for the No. 19 for eight races in 2019.

“To us, Martin is more than just an awesome driver and spokesperson for Auto-Owners, he has truly become a dear friend to our team,” said Mary Pierce, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Auto-Owners Insurance. “We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with Martin and look forward to working with Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 19 team as we root Martin on to another championship.”

Truex was the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Bass Pro Shops is slated to be primary sponsor of the No. 19 for 24 races this season, bringing the tally of sponsored races between Auto-Owners and BPS to 32 of 36 points-paying races that make up the 2019 Cup Series season. Bass Pro Shops will be on the car for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

