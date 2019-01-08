NASCAR Cup: banquet may be on move to Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Attempts to return NASCAR to Nashville may not be limited to races at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Sports Business Journal, cited by sister publication Nashville Business Journal, is reporting that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet will likely move from Las Vegas to Nashville. Neither NASCAR nor the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation are commenting on reported negotiations.

“Given its status as the home of country music, the addition of races and an awards gala would quickly vault (Nashville) back into one of NASCAR’s most important markets,” the Sports Business Journal article reads.

The report also speculates that, should the awards banquet move to Nashville, it will be held at Music City Center.

The news follows December news of a deal between Speedway Motorsports Inc., the parent company of several tracks hosting NASCAR national-level races, and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway operator Tony Formosa in an attempt to bring NASCAR national-level races to the track that last hosted Nashville’s premier series in 1984 and the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series in 2011.

The Cup Series banquet was hosted by The Wynn Las Vegas for 10 years after a move from New York’s Waldorf-Astoria. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority paid NASCAR a $400,000 incentive yearly for the banquet until 2018. The racing sanctioning body held the awards ceremony for its top series there last year, despite not receiving the monetary incentive.

Charlotte, home base for most NASCAR teams and the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, also is, reportedly, in the running to host the awards banquet in 2019. Charlotte played host to the 2018 joint banquet for the Truck and Xfinity Series last year.

