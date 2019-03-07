NASCAR Cup: banquet moves to Nashville

Photo courtesy of Music City Center

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards banquet is on the move from Las Vegas to Nashville, Tenn., for 2019, NASCAR revealed Wednesday. The 2019 banquet is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene, and deep-rooted lineage in motorsports informed our decision and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”

NASCAR’s Cup Series used to race in Nashville, running at Nashville Speedway, now known as Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, through 1984. NASCAR’s other two national series, now known as the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series, continued to race at the Nashville Fairgrounds through the 2000 race season before moving to the new Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon, Tenn., the following year. That track shuttered operations in 2011. Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Fairgrounds Speedway promotor Tony Formosa are making efforts to return NASCAR racing to Nashville.

“Nashville’s history with NASCAR is indisputable, and coupled with our event experience we are a perfect match for NASCAR Champions Week,” Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President and CEO Butch Spyridon said, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “We look forward to welcoming NASCAR back home to Music City.”

A joint banquet will be held to honor the top drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series on Nov. 22 at Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., the same location that banquet was held last year.

