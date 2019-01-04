NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 for 24 races in 2019

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota, places the winner’s decal on his car after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 18, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bass Pro Shops will be the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. for 24 of the 36 races that make up the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, JGR announced on Friday.

“We’re fired up to keep rolling with Martin in 2019,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said. “His spirit and passion for hunting and fishing makes him a great ambassador for Bass Pro and the outdoors. Martin is a true champion in racing as well as in life, and I’m honored to call him my friend and fishing buddy of more than 15 years.”

Bass Pro Shops makes the move to Joe Gibbs Racing from Furniture Row Racing with Truex. The outdoors retailer has had a sponsor/driver relationship with Truex throughout his NASCAR career. Bass Pro was Truex’s primary sponsor for NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series championships in 2004 and 2005 and his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series championship in 2017.

“I’m pumped to have Bass Pro with us again,” Truex said. “Johnny Morris has supported me throughout my career. I can’t thank him and the entire Bass Pro Shops organization enough for their support. I look forward to continuing our success together for many years to come.”

Bass Pro Shops sponsorship of the No. 19 will begin with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).