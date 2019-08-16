NASCAR Cup: Bayley Currey suspended

Photo from Bayley Currey’s Facebook page.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bayley Currey, a part-time driver in all three of NASCAR’s national series, has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR competition because of a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. Currey was notified Thursday that he failed a drug test the previous week.

Currey released a statement Thursday evening, saying he had tested positive for DMHA, a substance prohibited by NASCAR rules. Currey claimed he tested positive for the substance, because it is an ingredient in a pre-workout supplement he was taking. He said he was unaware he was in violation of the rules and has asked to be enrolled in NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. Successful completion of the program is required for reinstatement.

“Today at Bristol NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week,” Currey said. “I spoke with NASCAR’s doctor, where he explained that I had DMHA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, and this ingredient is, indeed, in the supplement. I was, obviously, not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. I have, immediately, asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery program, where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements, and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice. I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level, and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly, the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process, and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Currey drives for Rick Ware Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Vision Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He was scheduled to drive entries for RWR in both Friday night’s Xfinity Series race and Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He was not entered for Thursday’s Truck Series race, also at Bristol.

“Bayley Currey was notified that he violated the NASCAR substance abuse policy,” car owner Rick Ware said. “He was taking a pre-workout that contained a substance that is on the banned substance list. At Rick Ware Racing, we stand by NASCAR’s decisions to uphold the drug policy for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”

Rick Ware Racing has enlisted veteran Joe Nemechek to substitute for Bayley in Friday night’s Xfinity Series race. Kyle Weatherman, who also races part-time for RWR, will substitute for Bayley on Saturday night in the Cup Series race.

