NASCAR Cup: Ben Beshore suspended for Clash

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Ben Beshore, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be suspended for the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6. Beshores’ suspension is the result of two improperly secured lug nuts at the end of the 2021 season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7. He also was fined $20,000.



Beshore was one of 10 NASCAR national-level crew chiefs fined for loose or missing lug nuts at Phoenix during the championship weekend that also included season-ending races for the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.



Five other Cup Series were fined $10,000 apiece for a single improperly secured lug nut. They include Jeremy Bullins, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski; Cliff Daniels, crew chief on the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team of Kyle Larson; Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin; James Small, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr.; and Jonathan Hassler, crew chief on the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto.



Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs were each fined. $5,000 for a loose of missing lug nut — Alex Yontz, crew chief for Justin Haley on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team, and Chris Gayle, crew chief on the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team of John Hunter Nemechek.



Two more Truck Series crew chiefs were fined $2,500 for a single improperly secured lug nut, including, Scott Zipadelli, crew chief on the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises team of Austin Hill, and Charles Denike, crew chief for Tyler Ankrum on the No. 26 GMS Racing team.



