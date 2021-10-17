NASCAR Cup: Ben Beshore suspended for Texas race

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch will be without crew chief Ben Beshore Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in the first race of the round of eight of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Beshore is serving a one-race suspension after Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had two lug nuts loose or missing at the end of the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval race on Oct. 10. Beshore also was fined $20,000.



Seth Chavka, normally a race engineer for JGR, will be Busch’s crew chief in place of Beshore for the Texas race.



Two other Cup Series crew chiefs — Chris Gabehart (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin) and Scott Graves (No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team of Chris Buescher) — each were fined $10,000 for a single improperly secured lug nut at the Roval.



Alex Yontz, crew chief on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut at the end of the Oct. 9 Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval.

