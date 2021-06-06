NASCAR Cup: Ben Rhodes makes debut

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has the weekend off. Even so, Truck Series regular Ben Rhodes will race Sunday. He’ll make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway as driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.



“You only get to make your first Cup start once and to do it with Spire Motorsports is pretty special,” Rhodes said. “I have a fun and long history with the Spire family, but we haven’t worked together in a few years, so it’s nice to come full circle. It’s daunting to make my first Cup start at a road course that I have no experience at, but I’m confident the team will have the car comfortable and fast. This is pretty exciting for me, and Sonoma can’t get here quick enough.”

Rhodes is slated to start 31st in his Cup debut.

Rhodes is second in the Truck Series driver standings on the strength of two wins in the first 10 races of the season. He opened 2021 eith consecutive wins on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway oval and road course. In 129-career Truck Series starts, Rhodes is a five-time winner.



Rhodes also competed part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, posting two top-10 finishes in 10 races.



“Ben Rhodes has long been a part of the Spire family, and we’re thrilled to have him make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet,” Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said. “Ben is a great kid and comes from a great family. Justin Haley will be focusing on his NASCAR Xfinity championship aspirations at Mid-Ohio, so this was a great opportunity for Ben to slide in the seat. He’s a tremendous road racer and has earned this opportunity. We think a ton of Ben and we’re eager to see how he does at Sonoma.“

