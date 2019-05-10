NASCAR Cup: betting deal made with Genius Sports

DOVER, DE – MAY 03: during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 3, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has partnered with Genius Sports for the development an official NASCAR gaming option for legal sports books around the world, enabling live betting related to NASCAR races. The deal was announced May 3 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, during the Gander RV 400 race weekend.

“Partnering with Genius Sports allows us to deliver a dynamic fan engagement platform in the rapidly-growing world of legalized sports gaming,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Innovation Brian Herbst said. “This new relationship will provide another entry point to the sport and complements our strategy to create a more immersive experience for fans.”

The partnership makes Genius Sports the exclusive provider of NASCAR data to sports books. NASCAR’s official data will be used to create Genius Sports’ gaming platform. That platform will provide up-to-the-minute odds and opportunities for traditional wagers and prop bets.

“NASCAR fans are some of the most devoted in the world, and we look forward to helping them to create a deeper, more connected experience that is both safe and secure as the business of sports betting continues to evolve in the U.S.,” Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said. “Furthermore, our global relationships will help bring the excitement of NASCAR racing to new audiences both within the US and in new territories around the world.”

The US Supreme Court cleared the way last year for states to legalize sports betting, striking down a 1992 federal law prohibiting it in most states. Prior to the start of the 2019 race season, NASCAR established a policy teams and tracks to sell sponsorship to sports-betting companies and legal sports books.

