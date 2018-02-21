NASCAR Cup: Bill Elliott honored at Georgia State Capitol

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott of Dawsonville, Ga., along with son Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, visited the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. Bill Elliott was honored by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Elliott’s 1988 Cup Series championship.

Elliott raced at least part-time in NASCAR’s top series yearly between 1976 and 2012, racing full-time in the Cup Series from 1983 until 2003. During his championship season of 1988, Elliott won six times in 29 races. Overall, he claimed 44-career wins in 828 starts. He also was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 16 times. Elliott was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., in 2015

Atlanta Motor Speedway posted a photo of the Elliotts, along with the Governor, on its Facebook page.

All three of NASCAR’s national series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, with the Xfinity and Camping Word Truck Series both racing on Saturday for the only scheduled doubleheader of two NASCAR national series races on the same day at the same track. The Atlanta race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

