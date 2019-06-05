NASCAR Cup: Billy Scott fined for lug nut violation

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 31: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Demo Days Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on May 31, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Billy Scott, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Daniel Suarez in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was fined $10,000 after Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., according to NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released on Tuesday.

Scott’s fine was the result of the No. 41 car having a lug nut loose or missing after the Pocono race. Suarez finished eighth in the Pocono 400.

NASCAR’s penalty report following the Pocono race weekend, which also included a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, also listed an indefinite suspension for Cup Series team member John J Graybeal. According to the report, Graybeal was in violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy, in addition to other behavioral policies. He previously was listed as a member of the No. 52 Petty Ware Racing team.

No penalties were issued to Xfinity Series competitors.

