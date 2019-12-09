NASCAR Cup: Billy Scott moves from SHR to RCR

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Ford, stands in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Billy Scott announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has joined Richard Childress Racing for 2020.

“It has been exciting to start my next adventure with @RCRracing this week,” Scott (@BillyScott_RCR) tweeted. “Thank you to a lot of people for all of the support, inquiries, and offers over the past few weeks. I’m certainly looking forward to this opportunity at my new home.”

Scott will head race engineering at RCR, replacing Justin Alexander, who has moved to the crew chief position on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Scott’s tweet came a day after Stewart-Haas Racing announced its driver/crew chief lineup for 2020 Cup Series competition, and it didn’t include Scott. Scott was a crew chief at SHR in the Cup Series between 2016 and 2019. he most recently was crew chief on SHR’s No. 41 team that had Kurt Busch as driver in 2018 and Daniel Suarez in 2019. He was crew chief on the No. 10 SHR team in 2016 and 2017 for driver Danica Patrick.

Scott has one win as a Cup Series crew chief with Busch at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2018. He has been a crew chief in the Cup Series since 2014. Prior to SHR, arriving at SHR from the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing.

