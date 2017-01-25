NASCAR Cup: BK Racing adds Corey LaJoie, Gray Gaulding to driver stable

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding were announced Tuesday as the latest drivers to join the BK Racing line-up for 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, joining Joey Gase.

Gray Gaulding is expected to compete nearly full-time for the team as driver of the No. 23 Toyota. He has yet to be cleared to compete in the series on superspeedways, so Joey Gase will be in the car for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 26. Gaulding will assume driving duties the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Over the years, BK Racing has given many talented young drivers the chance to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and make a name for themselves,” BK Racing owner Ron Devine said. “We see Gray Gaulding as a potential superstar in our sport.”

Gaulding made two starts at the Cup level last season, driving the No. 30 for The Motorsports Group, posting a 39th-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and a 37th at Phoenix International Raceway.

Gaulding also has two-career starts in the Xfinity Series, both coming in 2016 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. He finished 13th in both races. Gaulding also made 13 starts in the Camping World truck Series between the 2014 and 2015 seasons, resulting in a top-five and two top-10 finishes.

LaJoie has signed on to drive the No. 83 Toyota on a part-time basis.

LaJoie is expected to drive the No. 83 in multiple races, but a specific number has not been revealed. What has been announced, though, is that he’ll drive the car at Daytona next month.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to have the chance to race on Sunday with BK Racing,” LaJoie said. “For Ron Devine to take a chance on a hungry kid means the world. I’m going to work hard to be the best driver I can be and get the No. 83 Dustless Blasting Toyota a great finish at Daytona.”

LaJoie has two races of experience at the Cup level, driving for HP Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2014, posting finishes of 41st and 35th. He has 16-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in two top-10 finishes, and two starts in the Camping World Truck Series, resulting in a top-10 finish at Bristol.

