NASCAR Cup: BK Racing owner blames fellow-team owner for continued woes

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to BK Racing owner Ron Devine, fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team owner Jay Robinson of Premium Motorsports is at least partly to blame for the dragging out of BK Racing’s financial woes that have culminated in BK Racing recently filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to a Frontstretch.com article, during the offseason, Devine accused Robinson of trying to steal the charter BK Racing holds for its No. 23 Toyota team. Despite the bankruptcy filing, BK Racing still has its charter, but NASCAR reserves the right to revoke it. NASCAR, though, has yet to do so and has not announced plans to do so.

Union Bank & Trust is among the creditors that have sued BK Racing in attempt to recoup money owed by the race team. The race team also was on the receiving end of tax liens issued by the IRS last year.

According to Frontstretch.com, Devine blames Robinson for the dispute with Union Bank & Trust not already being resolved.

“If it wasn’t for him (Robinson), we would have had our issues with the bank resolved long ago,” Devine said. “They tried to go in there and snake us, and it failed. It failed miserably on their behalf, but it delayed us quite a bit. I’ll battle with that guy in public. He can’t say it in the public; he has to do it in the shadows. Come out of the shadows and do battle with me. I’ll do anything you want in the sunshine.”

Robinson is not mentioned in court documents and denies involvement in the matter.

“I wasn’t involved in it at all,” Robinson said. “That’s laughable, but no. Nobody is trying to steal any charter. If the lending institution acquires assets for their debt, it goes up to the public, and I guess whoever can buy will buy. It’s from my understanding that, to this point, they don’t have it and BK is continuing on, but I certainly want no part of any lawsuit or to cause any harm to BK. I’m not battling him (Devine). There’s a lot of people listed in his filing, but I’m not one of them. It’s public. Anyone can read it, and I’ve never been any part of it.”

Driver Gray Gauling and BK Racing parted ways last year amid a pay dispute, but Gaulding returned to drive the No. 23 in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 and is slated to drive the car, again, Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Devine also claims he has secured sponsorship to bring his No. 83 entry back for a partial schedule this year.

