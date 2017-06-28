NASCAR Cup: BK Racing returns to two-car lineup with Corey LaJoie, Ryan Sieg

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for racing on Saturday night, BK Racing returns to its two car, No. 23 and No. 83 Toyota, lineup. For the June 25 Toyota/Save Mart 350 road-course race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, BK Racing fielded only its 23 entry, piloted by road-course specialist Alon Day.

Corey LaJoie will move from the No. 83 entry he’s driven most of the season, to date, to the No. 23 car. Ryan Sieg, meanwhile, will assume driving duties of the No. 83. BK Racing has one charter, assigned to the No. 23 team. Sieg has made two Cup Series starts for BK Racing, so far, this season, one in each car. He drove the No. 83 in place of LaJoie at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and the No. 23 in place of Gray Gaulding more recently at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Gaulding isn’t on the entry list for the Daytona race, but he tweeted Tuesday that he has a deal to drive for Premium Motorsports in races at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 8 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 16.

“Just got a call from @premiummotrspts (PREMIUM MOTORSPORTS) to drive their @ToyotaRacing car at Kentucky and NH. Looking forward to working with them!” Gaulding (@GrayGaulding) tweeted.

Randy Cox will be crew chief on the No. 23 team, while Doug Richert will call the shots on the No. 83.

