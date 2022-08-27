NASCAR Cup: Blaney, Truex in positions to make payoffs

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Jack Links Ford, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series 26-race regular season with two playoff positions still ip for grabs. Heading into the race, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are provisionally in positions to take those two positions.

Fifteen of the 16 playoff berths looked to be claimed until Kurt Busch withdrew his request for a medical waiver to override his absence from several races as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. He won at Kansas Speedway earlier this season to claim a playoff spot, but the withdrawal of his waiver request opened up another playoff slot.

If Daytona produces a repeat 2022 winner, or the race is won by Blaney or Truex, Blaney and Truex will make the playoffs. But if another driver wins his first race of the season, that driver would take a playoff slot in place of Truex or Blaney.

“Well, yeah, first off, I mean, obviously, we’re all thinking about Kurt and wishing him the best, and hopefully, he gets better and he can come back and do what he loves to do,” Truex said. “He’s been a good teammate this year. First time I’ve worked with him and, you know, Toyota; that’s been fun. So wish him the best and, yeah, for us, we’re not in until it’s over tomorrow night. I don’t really have any feelings either way. We’re here to race and excited and two scenarios, one we get in on points, or we win the race. That will be optimum because of the points situations. But, yeah, we’ll see. You know; we just kind of how it all plays out, and we can make our own way in there.”

Blaney heads into Daytona ahead of Truex in the points standings by 25 points, putting Blaney in the position to claim the final playoff berth on points in the case of a new 2022 race winner aside from himself or Truex. But Truex could surpass Blaney in the standings and take that hypothetical final playoff slot instead of Blaney if Truex notches 26 points more than Blaney at Daytona.

Blaney and Truex are the only two drivers in positions to possibly make the playoffs on points. Any other driver not already locked into the playoffs would need to win to advance to the postseason. Drivers with playoff berths already clinched by virtue of race wins include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).