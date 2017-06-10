NASCAR Cup: blown engine puts Dale Earnhardt Jr. in back at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. qualified a lackluster 28th for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., failing to advance beyond the opening round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday. But he’ll start even farther back.

Earnhardt blew the engine in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet earlier in the day during Friday’s lone practice session. As a result of the engine change, he’ll start in the back on Sunday.

“Update on practice: I blew the motor up. Went into 2nd gear (was aiming for 4th) and grenaded it. Will have to start last Sunday,” Earnhardt ( @DaleJr ) tweeted.

Earnhardt made one lap in qualifying with his race setup in his car as a brief test for Sunday’s race. With qualifying coming after Friday’s practice and Earnhardt’s engine problem, Earnhardt and his team already knew going into the three-round qualifying session that they would start the race on Sunday from the back.

