NASCAR Cup: Boris Said makes last series start at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Road-course specialist Boris said is on a farewell tour that will make its final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stops at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this weekend for Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 Circle Sport-TMG Chevrolet for the second time this season. He also drove the car to a 29th-place finish in the other Cup Series road-course race earlier this season at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Sunday’s race will mark Said’s 54th-career Cup Series start, his 17th at The Glen. In his first 53 starts, Said has two-career top-fives, including one at Watkins Glen, and eight top-10 finishes, with two of those coming at The Glen. His career-best finish was a third a Watkins Glen in 2005 while driving for car owner Bob Sutton.

“The track, area and fans at Watkins Glen are some of my favorite in the world,” Said was quoted by Motorsport.com. “After 31 years, I’m still excited like a little kid at Christmas to race at The Glen. Genesee’s sponsorship has turned into a great partnership over the past few years, and I hope I put on a great show for them and the crowd this year.”

Said also has 88 starts across NASCAR’s other two national series — the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series. In 28-career Xfinity Series starts, Said has one win, coming in 2010 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. He also won once in his 65 Truck Series starts, getting to victory lane at Sonoma in 1998. Said competed full-time in the Truck Series in 1997 and 1998.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, the regular driver of the No. 33, is expected to return to the driver’s seat next weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Although 2017 is Earnhardt’s sophomore season in the series, he has yet to compete on a road course.

