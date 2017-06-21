NASCAR Cup: Boris Said replaces Jeffrey Earnhardt at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Road-course specialist Boris Said will be behind the wheel of the No. 33 Circle Sport-TMG Chevrolet for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road-course race in place of the team’s regular driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt, according to an announcement Tuesday from the race team.

Said is a regular in the Cup Series for the two yearly road courses (other being Watkins Glen International in New York). Sunday’s race will be his 17th Cup Series start at Sonoma and 53rd start in the series, overall. His best Sonoma finishes in a NASCAR Cup Series car are sixth-place showings in 2003 and 2004.

Said only ran one of the two Cup road-course races last year, finishing 24th at Watkins Glen. He most recently raced at Sonoma in 2015, finishing 26th.

Earnhardt has yet to run a road-course race in the Cup Series, even though 2017 is his second full season in the series.

