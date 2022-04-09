NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski details Atlanta violation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 02: NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski speaks with the media prior to the NASCAR Champion’s Banquet at Music City Center on December 02, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



On Thursday, the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team lost its appeal of penalties following the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On Friday, driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski detailed the infraction that resulted in penalties including the loss of 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points, the four-race suspension of crew chief Matt McCall and $100,000 fine.



NASCAR announced the penalties on March 24 after inspection at its Research & Development Center. The L2-level penalties resulted from a violation of sections 14.1 and 14.5 of the rule book that prohibit modification of single-source-supplied parts. Put simply, the team modified a part it wasn’t supposed to.



According to Keselowski, his team repaired a tail panel and used it at Atlanta, because it didn’t have another panel to replace it.



“We had repaired a tail panel, and it had a key feature that NASCAR deemed was not repaired adequately enough, and it’s a tough situation,” Keselowski said. “We didn’t want to run the tail panel. We didn’t have any new tail panels to put on the car. We had a tail panel with three races on it and we did some repairs to it. We probably could have done a better job on the repair, and we put NASCAR in a tough spot. It’s kind of like a trickle-down effect. I wish we had, quite frankly, done a better job repairing it, but we can’t go back on it. I understand NASCAR’s position on it. It’s kind of one of those things where everybody is right and everybody is wrong at the same time. Ultimately, we’ll have to learn to be better for it.”

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard RFK Racing’s appeal Thursday and upheld all penalties.



“Our intent to appeal the penalty was to show everybody that we didn’t want to run that tail panel. If we had a new one, we would have ran it to begin with, so it’s a difficult position,” Keselowski said. “Ultimately, it’s NASCAR’s position that the parts and pieces have to be right. I think we made our repairs in good faith, but probably didn’t do a great job. Did I think there was a competitive advantage? Probably not, but we put NASCAR in a tough position of having to make a judgment call and that’s not fair to them, so it’s one of those situations where I don’t think anybody is really wrong and nobody is really right and it’s probably one of those situations that if we could repeat, we would have begged, borrowed and stole a new tail and put it on the car, but that’s not the world we were living in. I’m glad that that’s being fixed, but this is the world we’re in now and we’ll go make the most of it.”

