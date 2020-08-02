NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski dominates at Loudon

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series win of 2020 and his second-career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. finished second and third after Truex overcame a pit-road penalty about a third of the way through the race. Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano finished fourth, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2 car, but we just haven’t really went out and kind of dominated a race,” Keselowski said. ”Talking to Jeremy Bullins (crew chief) and, like, ‘Man, what do we need to get to that next level? We’re right there. We need to go out and just dominate a race,’ and that’s what today was for us with the Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford Mustang. I’m really proud of my team and the effort that they gave today. A great race car, and to all of Team Penske, thank you. Its so great to be racing back in front of fans again. It feels like forever, so welcome back, guys.”

Keselowski took the lead from Hamlin on lap 221 and led the remainder of the 301-lap race. He and Hamlin combined to lead most of the race, with Keselowski leading 184 laps and Hamlin 92. No other driver led more than 10 laps.

“We just kind of were second there to the 2 (Keselowski),” Hamlin siad. “We could really do well on restarts, and we were going back-and-forth. Wow, that was some really, really good short-track racing, there. Hopefully, the fans liked what they saw there with me and the 2 for most of the day. Some great side-by-side racing. We treated each other fair, and it’s good that we got one-two out of it.”

Hamlin and Keselowski also were the stage winners. Hamlin won the first 75-lap stage after taking the lead on lap 70. Keselowski led 57 laps of the opening stage after taking the top spot from pole sitter Aric Almirola on the third lap.

Keselowski, then, won the 110-lap second stage that was dominated by Hamlin. Hamlin led 65 laps of that stage to Keselowski’s 36.

Although the race ended with a lengthy 83-lap green-flag run, the yellow flag waved 11 times. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch brought out the first caution of the race when he wrecked because of a flat tire on lap 16. He retired from the race as a result of the incident.

“I blew a right-front tire for some reason,” Busch said. “I have no idea why. Way too early in the going for anything to be wrong or even to build enough brake temp or brake heat. I don’t know. Just hate it for our Pedigree team, and the fight that we’ve been having this year seems to be continuing. Last time I was here in a Pedigree car, we blew a right-front tire for no reason, as well, too. Just seems to be our luck with the Pedigree scheme for some reason here at New Hampshire. It’s still 2020, but sooner or later, we have to turn this stuff around.”

Matt Kenseth was responsible for three cautions in the second half of the race, finally heading to the garage after an incident with jut under 100 laps remaining.

Matt DiBenedetto finished sixth, Almirola was seventh, Cole Custer eighth, and Chase Elliott was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver in ninth. Tyler Reddick finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).