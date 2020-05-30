NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski draws pole for Bristol race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, speaks with teammate Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A draw for starting positions has put Brad Keselowski on the pole for Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Sunday’s race will be the fifth for the Cup Series since a 10-week break because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ninth race, overall, of the 2020 season. The pole is Keselowski’s sixth from a draw since NASCAR’s return. He also was on the pole for the first race back at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway earlier this month.

Aric Almirola drew the second starting spot for Sunday’s race, making for an all-Ford front row. Ford also swept the second-row of the starting grid, with Keselowski’s Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in row two in the third and fourth-place starting positions.

The highest-starting Toyota driver, Martin Truex Jr., will start in the fifth position, sharing the third row with the highest-starting Chevrolet driver, Chase Elliott, who is the most recent race winner, getting to victory lane Thursday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

