NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski hasn’t always liked Joey Logano

LOUDON, NH – SEPTEMBER 25: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 25, 2016 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Team Penske’s two most veteran Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, 2012 champion Brad Keselowski and reigning series champion Joey Logano, seem to have a solid friendship and teammate relationship nowadays. Keselowski even was instrumental in bringing Logano into Penske ahead of the 2013 season. However, the two drivers weren’t always chummy, at one point, Keselowski was even jealous of his future teammate.

