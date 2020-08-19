NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski hits 400th start milestone at Daytona

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Brad Keselowski took the green flag for the GoBowling.com 235 on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday he it a NASCAR Cup Series career milestone — his 400th-career start in the series. He finished the race in the 13th position after starting 17th.

Keselowski has ben with Team Penske since he went full-time Cup racing in 2010, moving to Penske for the opportunity to race in NASCAR’s top series full-time after running a partial schedule with Hendrick Motorsports and the now-defunct Phoenix Racing in 2008 and 2009. He arrived at Pnske already a Cup Series winner, having visited victory lane for Phoenix Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2009.

Keselowski started out in Team Penske’s No. 12 Cup Series entry while also running full time with the organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His dual first seasons with the team resulted in a first NASCAR national-series victory for team owner Roger Penske in the Xfinity Series.

After a full season in the No. 12, Keselowski moved to Team Penske’s No. 2 entry in the Cup Series in 2011. A year later, Keselowski claimed another first for Penske — his first Cup Series championship.

In 400 races at the Cup level, Keselowski has racked up 33 wins, 32 of those 32 of those with Penske. Along with 33 of his 39 Xfinity Series wins coming with Penske, Keselowski is the organization’s winningest driver across all disciplines of motorsports.

“I have been racing for Team Penske for the vast majority of my NASCAR career and to continue to represent Roger Penske, our partners and his organization is exactly where I want to be,” Keselowski said upon a recent announcement of a contract extension. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things together over the years, including winning both the Cup and Xfinity Championships, the Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Now, my goal is to win the Daytona 500, another championship and continue to build Team Penske into the best NASCAR team in the garage area.”

With three races remaining in the 26-races 2020 regular season, Keselowski is third in the drivers points standings on the strength of three wins, nine top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes.

“Brad not only demonstrates talent and skill on the track, but his leadership away from it and his dedication to our partners have had a huge impact in making our organization one of the best in NASCAR,” Penske said upon the announcement of Keselowski’s contract extension.

