NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski honors Mark Donohue at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski’s win of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24 was the driver’s 60th NASCAR win for Team Penske across NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series, making him car owner Roger Penske’s winningest driver across all forms of motorsports. With the Atlanta win, Keselowski surpassed racing legend Mark Donohue. For his next Cup race, Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Keselowski will don a special helmet in honor of Donohue.

Team Penske tweeted a photo of the helmet, that looks like a yellow helmet worn by Donohue, Wednesday.

“Last weekend @Keselowski passed Mark Donohue as the all time win leader at Team Penske,” the tweet (@Team_Penske) read. “This weekend, in honor of Donohue, he’ll wear a helmet at @LVMotorSpeedway with the same design as the Team Penske great.”

Keselowski alluded to the helmet in victory lane at Atlanta.

“Now I get to wear that yellow Mark Donohue helmet,” Keselowski said. “(NASCAR broadcaster Matt) Yocum has been on me about it. Now I can, Matt, so here we go; we’re going to wear it next week.”

Keselowski’s latest win was his 28th-career win in NASCAR’s top series, his 27th for Team Penske. He also has 33 Xfinity Series wins with Penske. In all, he’s a 39-time winner in that series and has one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win. Keselowski became the first Penske driver to win a NASCAR championship, doing so in the Xfinity Series in 2010, his first year with Team Penske. He also was Penske’s first driver to win a Cup Series title in 2012. Now, Penske is a two-time Cup Series champion owner with Joey Logano as the reigning Cup champ.

Donohue raced in several motorsport disciplines for Penske between the late-1960s and mid-1970s winning in USRRC, Trans-Am, IROC, Can-Am, IndyCar and NASCAR.

