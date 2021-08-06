NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway ownership group

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Verizon 5G Ford, sits in his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



During the NASCAR break for the Olympics, Roush Fenway Racing made official the already-speculated news that Brad Keselowski will become part owner of RFR ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski’s new role also will include driving the No. 6 RFR Ford, replacing Ryan Newman.



“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” said RFR co-owner Jack Roush. “I think it will bring a lot to the organization, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams. I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I’ve always admired his resolve and determination. I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organization and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

Keselowski will vacate the seat of the No. 2 Ford at Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season. Austin Cindric will inherit that ride next season.



At Roush Fenway, Keselowski also will serve as the head of the organizations competition committee. His administrative role will grow upon his retirement from driving.



Keselowski will have Chris Buescher as a teammate in 2021. Newman, who has been with Roush Fenway Racing since 2019, has been offered a part-time opportunity to continue driving for RFR next year, but whether or not he will accept the offer is undetermined.



After running partial schedules in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports and the now-defunct Phoenix Racing in 2008 and 2009, Keselowski joined Penske for a full-time opportunity in the Cup Series while also continuing NASCAR Xfinity Series competition. He gave Team Penske its first NASCAR national-level championship in 2010 with that year’s Xfinity Series title. He also notched Penske’s first Cup Series championship in 2012.



Keselowski has 35 wins in 435-career Cup Series starts, including a 2021 race win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He is ninth in the driver standings, 22 races into the season.



“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” Keselowski said. “This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team. I am optimistic about what Jack, John (Henry, RFR co-owner) and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Keselowski already has experience in NASCAR team ownership, operating the Brad Keselowski Racing team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series between 2008 and 2017. BKR notched 11 wins in 305 races, and Keselowski’s team finished second in the series owners’ championship twice.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).