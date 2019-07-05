NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski lesson sends William Byron to backup at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 04: The crew of Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, push the car in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 04, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski insists that he’s not going to lift if he’s blocked. He made his point during final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday as teams prepared for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. He got into William Byron, blaming the contact on being blocked by Byron.

“I had a big run, and he put me in a position where I had to lift, and I keep telling these guys I’m not lifting,” Keselowski said. “I hate it for his team that they have to work on their car and so do ours, but just trying to send a message that I’m not lifting.”

Byron disputed the claim that he was blocking.

“I pretty much just held the line that was there,” Byron told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “A little extreme for practice.”

With approximately 17 minutes left in the practice session, Keselowski hit the left-rear of Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. As Byron attempted to straighten his turned car, Keselowski, then, hit Byron’s right-rear.

Byron’s team first attempted to repair damage from the incident but ultimately decided to unload the backup car. As a result, Byron will drop to the back for the start of Saturday’s race, no matter where he qualifies Friday evening. Byron was on the pole the last time the Cup Series raced at Daytona in February

Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford sustained little to no damage.

Toyotas led final practice, with the quartet of Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Matt DiBenedetto in the top-four spots on the speed chart at the end of the session. DiBenedetto, Hamlin and Jones had the top-three fastest 10-lap averages. A fifth Toyota driver, Kyle Busch, led opening practice Thursday and also had the fastest 10-lap average in that session. Keselowski had the second-best 10-lap average in first practice.

