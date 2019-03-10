NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski loses team member at ISM Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 2 Team Penske team of driver Brad Keselowski will be without engineer Brandon “Shaggy” Pope for Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Pope was ejected from the facility Friday as a result of the No. 2 car twice failing pre-qualifying inspection. As of the 2019 Cup Series season, a team loses a member of its road crew for the remainder of its race weekend if its car twice fails any of the weekend inspections.

Keselowski qualified and will start fifth on Sunday.

