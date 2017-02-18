NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski on pole for Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

A blind draw on Friday put Brad Keselowski on the pole for Saturday night’s Advance Auto Parts Clash Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Denny Hamlin will start alongside him in second on the front row.

“It’s a great way to start the year,” Keselowski said. “We just need to make sure we finish there. That’s something to be joyous about, but at the end of the day, it’s just a draw, and you’ve got to make it count.”

Keselowski and Hamlin had the two fastest cars in practice earlier in the day, with Keselowski leading the first practice with a 191.604 mph/46.972-second lap, and Hamlin’s 196.526 mph/45.795-second lap was the fastest in the second practice session.

“We had good speed, from what we can tell,” Keselowski said. “It’s hard to get a full picture when only half the cars draft, but it was a good start. We have some things to work on handling-wise, so we’ll get through that and figure it out.”

Here is the complete starting grid for the 17-car Clash, scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday and shown live on FS1:

Row 1 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 2 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 3 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 4 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 6 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford)

Row 7 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 9 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)