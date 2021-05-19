NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski reportedly offered ownership stake in Roush Fenway Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski may head to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 as an owner/driver, according to multiple published reports, including one from Motorsport.com. If Keselowski takes Jack Roush up on the offer, the team name would change to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and Keselowski would drive the No. 6 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, according to reports.

Ryan Newman has driven the No. 6 since 2019. Newman’s future with Roush Fenway beyond 2021, should Keselowski take the alleged offer, is unknown. Keselowski’s current contract with Team Penske that puts him behind the wheel of the No. 2 Ford expires at the end of the 2021 season. Newman’s contract with Roush Fenway Racing also expires at the end of this year.

Keselowski is a former NASCAR team owner. His Brad Keselowski Racing team competed in the NASCAR Truck Series between 2008 and 2017. BKR’s 305 starts in the Truck Series resulted in 11 wins from drivers including Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

Neither Keselowski nor Roush Fenway Racing is commenting on the alleged offer, yet.

Keselowski has been with Team Penske since he became a full-time Cup Series driver in 2010 after partial seasons with Hendrick Motorsports and Phoenix Racing in 2008 and 2009. He has 35 wins, 133 top-fives and 215 top-10s in 426-career Cup Series starts. Keselowski won the first Cup Series championship for Team Penske in 2012, two years after claiming the organization’s first NASCAR national-level championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

