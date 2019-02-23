NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski sidelined in Atlanta practice

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Brad Keselowski speaks to the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski sat out final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday after waking up with flu-like symptoms. Instead, Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric drove Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford in the second of two weekend practice sessions for the Cup Series as teams prepare for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

“Austin Cindric will start practice in the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang for today’s one and only NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway, replacing regular driver Brad Keselowski, who woke up experiencing flu-like symptoms,” a statement from the race team, released prior to practice, said. “Cindric, who will also compete in this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event, will help Paul Wolfe and the No. 2 team get the Autotrader Mustang prepared for tomorrow’s 500-mile event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

Cindric will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at AMS on Saturday afternoon as driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. He’ll start fifth.

Keselowski participated in opening practice Friday and was 25th-fastest out of 37 drivers/cars. He is expected to compete in Sunday’s race for which he qualified 19th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).