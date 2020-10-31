NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski starts from pole at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 PPG Ford, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole Sunday in the Xifnity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the last race before four drivers battle for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 8. His Team Penske teammate Joey Logano is the only driver among the eight remaining in the playoffs with his championship berth secured, heading into Sunday’s race at Martinsville.

“I think there are other paths (to advance), but I think we’ve got a great shot at winning,” Keselowski said. “I’m looking at starting from the pole. That’s a good feeling, and then, I’m thinking about, obviously, the speed we’ve had to date on the short tracks, and all those things combined, I feel pretty good.”

Martin Truex Jr., who won the two most recent races at Martinsville, will start second after finishing second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

“It definitely gives us confidence,” Truex said of his past success at Martinsville. “Any time we are going into a track where we have had past success, it’s good. We’ve got notes to work off of from the spring race. It’s been good to us lately, but anything can happen at a short track. Just trying to be as prepared as we can, I think. The guys are ready, and we are going to do the best job we can and, hopefully, continue the success we have had there.”

Already eliminated from the playoffs, Busch is relegated to ninth on the Martinsville starting grid, despite his Texas win.

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start in row two Sunday. Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Logano and Chase Elliott will round up the playoff-driver portion of the Martinsville starting grid in the fifth through eighth starting positions, respectively.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

