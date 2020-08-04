NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski, Team Penske extend relationship

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 PPG Ford, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski and Team Penske have agreed to a contract extension, keeping Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, the race team announced Monday.

“We are pleased that Brad will continue to be a part of our organization,” Team Penske owner Roger Penske said. “Brad not only demonstrates talent and skill on the track, but his leadership away from it and his dedication to our partners have had a huge impact in making our organization one of the best in NASCAR. I am proud that we will be able to able to keep the continuity we have with Brad, Ryan and Joey and look forward to competing for more wins and championships together.”

Neither the race team nor driver revealed the length of the extension, but the Associated Press has reported it as a one-year deal, running through the end of the 2021 season.

Keselowski has been with Team Penske since going full-time in the Cup Series in 2010, following partial schedules in 2008 and 2009. All but one of Keselowski’s 33 series wins have come with Penske. He also won a Cup Series championship, the first for Team Penske, in 2012. Keselowski also won a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Penske in 2010, also a first for Team Penske.

Keselowski has a total of 65 wins with Team Penske across the Cup and Xfinity Series, making him Penske’s winningest driver across programs that also include the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I have been racing for Team Penske for the vast majority of my NASCAR career and to continue to represent Roger Penske, our partners and his organization is exactly where I want to be,” Keselowski said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things together over the years, including winning both the Cup and Xfinity championships, the Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Now, my goal is to win the Daytona 500, another championship and continue to build Team Penske into the best NASCAR team in the garage area.”

Keselowski is the Cup Series’ most recent winner, taking the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday. That win was his third win in the first 20 races of the 2020 Cup Series season, trailing only five-race winner Denny Hamlin and four-time winner Kevin Harvick. Keselowski’s 2020 stats also include eight top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes.

