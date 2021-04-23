NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski wins on iRacing at virtual Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski took the lead on a late-race restart to win the Geico 70 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Talladega Superspeedway on Wednesday night, ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the real Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Wednesday’s race was the second of the 2021 season for the eNASCAR series that was established during a break from real-world racing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Davison dominated the 70-lap race before losing the lead to Keselowski. Davison wound up with an eight-place finish after leading 61 laps. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch finished second and third, respectively. Timmy Hill and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Several drivers were involved in at lease one of several on-track incidents, but drivers had two fast-repair resets to enable their continuation in the race. Drivers involved in incidents included Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, Jesse Iwuji, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Martin Truex Jr., an airborne Joey Logano and Keelan Harvick, eight-year-old son of Kevin Harvick.

The younger Harvick, who races go-karts in real life, still was running at the finish and wound up 38th in his series debut. Harvick was granted an promotor’s invitation to race virtually against his father’s weekly competition.

The next eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race of the 10-race 2021 season is scheduled for May 5 at virtual Darlington Raceway.

GEICO 70 RESULTS:

1. Brad Keswelowski

2. Christopher Bell

3. Kyle Busch

4. Timmy Hill

5. Alex Bowman

6. Michael McDowell

7. Dale Earnhardt Jr

8. James Davison

9. Cole Custer

10. Austin Dillon

11. Justin Haley

12. Bubba Wallace

13. Kevin Harvick

14. Garrett Smithley

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Chris Buescher

17. Kyle Larson

18. Ryan Newman

19. Jesse Iwuiji

20. Clint Bowyer

21. Denny Hamlin

22. Martin Truex Jr

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

24. Erik Jones

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Quin Houff

27. Joshua Bilicki

28. Corey LaJoie

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Anthony Alfredo

31. Ross Chastain

32. William Byron

33. Chase Elliott

34. Matt DiBenedetto

35. Joey Gase

36. Chase Briscoe

37. Joey Logano

38. Keelan Harvick

39. BJ McLeod

40. Aric Almirola

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).