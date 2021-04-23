NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski wins on iRacing at virtual Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT
Brad Keselowski took the lead on a late-race restart to win the Geico 70 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Talladega Superspeedway on Wednesday night, ahead of Sunday’s Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the real Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Wednesday’s race was the second of the 2021 season for the eNASCAR series that was established during a break from real-world racing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Davison dominated the 70-lap race before losing the lead to Keselowski. Davison wound up with an eight-place finish after leading 61 laps. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch finished second and third, respectively. Timmy Hill and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.
Several drivers were involved in at lease one of several on-track incidents, but drivers had two fast-repair resets to enable their continuation in the race. Drivers involved in incidents included Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, Jesse Iwuji, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Martin Truex Jr., an airborne Joey Logano and Keelan Harvick, eight-year-old son of Kevin Harvick.
The younger Harvick, who races go-karts in real life, still was running at the finish and wound up 38th in his series debut. Harvick was granted an promotor’s invitation to race virtually against his father’s weekly competition.
The next eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race of the 10-race 2021 season is scheduled for May 5 at virtual Darlington Raceway.
GEICO 70 RESULTS:
1. Brad Keswelowski
2. Christopher Bell
3. Kyle Busch
4. Timmy Hill
5. Alex Bowman
6. Michael McDowell
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr
8. James Davison
9. Cole Custer
10. Austin Dillon
11. Justin Haley
12. Bubba Wallace
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Garrett Smithley
15. Ryan Blaney
16. Chris Buescher
17. Kyle Larson
18. Ryan Newman
19. Jesse Iwuiji
20. Clint Bowyer
21. Denny Hamlin
22. Martin Truex Jr
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
24. Erik Jones
25. Daniel Suarez
26. Quin Houff
27. Joshua Bilicki
28. Corey LaJoie
29. Tyler Reddick
30. Anthony Alfredo
31. Ross Chastain
32. William Byron
33. Chase Elliott
34. Matt DiBenedetto
35. Joey Gase
36. Chase Briscoe
37. Joey Logano
38. Keelan Harvick
39. BJ McLeod
40. Aric Almirola
