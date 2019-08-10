NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski wins pole at home track

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 09: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 09, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski was the last driver to make a qualifying attempt at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Friday, and with a 37.801-second/190.471 mph lap in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the Rochester Hills, Mich., driver claimed the pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at his home track. It’s his second pole of the season and the second of his career at MIS.

“I think the track was in really good shape,” Keselowski said. “I don’t know if there was anything that really favored up; mostly, it was just the team doing a great job with the preparation and executing a flawless lap driving the car. Most of the credit goes to my team, for sure.”

When Keselowski made his pole-winning run, he knocked Kevin Harvick from the provisional top spot. Harvick wound up second to give Ford a front-row sweep of Sunday’s starting grid.

“It was a good day for our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang,” Harvick said. “Track position is really important everywhere we go. Coming to Michigan, it is of the utmost importance, so this is a really good start to the weekend for us.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman both held the provisional pole spot for brief moments during the qualifying session and wound up third and fourth for an HMS sweep of the second row.

“There’s not a lot of driver skill or driver anything involved in that one,” Bowman said. “You just hold it wide open, and it’s really a showcase of the car that the team brought. I’m very proud of that. I’m excited to go racing. We had such a good race car here earlier this year. And we’re starting toward the front, and it will be a good one.”

Three of the four Hendrick drivers, also including Chase Elliott, were provisional pole sitters during the 38-car qualifying session, with Elliott taking the temporary top spot first among the three and each getting knocked off by a teammate until Harvick went out 33rd and took the spot from Byron.

By the end of qualifying Elliott was knocked down to the sixth starting position.

Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano and Austin Dillon also spent time at the top of the scoring pylon, but Dillon and Richard Childress Racing teammate Daniel Hemric both saw their qualifying times disallowed after the session was completed, because neither of their cars had a properly functioning alternator. Their No. 3 and No. 8 RCR teams also face fines and points deductions for the infractions. With no official qualifying times, Dillon and Hemric will start 37th and 38th in the 19th and last row Sunday.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five in qualifying to share row three of the starting grid with Elliott.

Qualifying seventh through 10th were Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Logano, Paul Menard and remaining Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson.

Toyota was shut out of the top-10. Denny Hamlin was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in 14th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).