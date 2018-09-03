NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski wins Southern 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

After clinching a playoff berth on points in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 18, Brad Keselowski claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2018 on Sunday in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Sunday night’s win completed a Darlington sweep for Keselowski, as he also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there Saturday.

Team Penske finished one-two at Darlington, with Keselowski’s teammate Joey Logano finishing second.

Keselowski took the lead by getting out of the pits ahead of Kyle Larson during the sixth and final caution of the race that came because of a Jeffrey Earnhardt spin on lap 343.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my pit crew,” Keselowski said. ”We were running second, and that last stop, they nailed it and got us out in the lead. I thought Kyle was really good, and he was flat-out flying. I know how it goes. In 2015, we led a bunch of laps and lost it on the last pit stop, and today my team won it on the last pit stop. Then, it was just about me hitting all my marks and not screwing it up. How cool is this winning in Rusty Wallace’s throwback car, the Southern 500, throwback weekend.”

Logano was third off pit road, but he passed Larson for second on lap 351.

“We had a good car,” Logano said. ”We were like a third-place car, and whether it was a short run or a long run, it didn’t really matter. We made some adjustments there at the end to take off a little bit better, but I didn’t get by the 42 (Larson) in time to try to run down the 2 (Keselowski). We were just matching lap times, so I couldn’t catch him enough. I was just hoping lap traffic would screw it up enough to try to catch him, but one-two for Team Penske, that’s pretty cool. Brad sweeping the weekend, that’s awesome for him to do at Darlington. That’s no easy feat, so congratulations to them. I just keep going back to two restarts to the end. I didn’t have the best of restarts, and if I got to second, our pit stop was good enough to get us to the lead and give us control, and that’s what ultimately won Brad the race was his pit crew that got him out in the lead. Once he was out in the lead, he was gonna be hard to catch. I had a lot of fun on the throwback weekend. It’s really cool to drive Steve Park’s car and give it a good run. I wish I got to celebrate with him in victory lane and hold up the 1 that he used to drive.”

Larson finished third after leading 284 of the 367 laps that made up the race and winning both of the 100-lap stages in the first 200 laps.

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin led the first 11 laps of the race before Larson took over on lap 12. Before Larson made a green-flag stop on lap 259, he had led all but 41 laps. The other 30 laps were led by Martin Truex Jr.

Truex snd Erik Jones ran second and third to Larson throughout the opening stage, but during pit stops between the first two stages, Jones was penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

Truex led after getting off pit road ahead of Larson during a lap-127 caution for a Joey Gase spin. Larson retook the lead on lap 160. Truex suffered his own uncontrolled tire penalty a few laps later, but his came during a cycle of green-flag pit stops, putting him a lap down. He remained lap down until he got the free pass during the final caution. He finished 11th.

With a cycle of green-flag pit stops nearly completed just past lap 100, the eventual top-three finishers, with Larson leading, were the only three drivers on the lead lap when Clint Bowyer hit Ryan Newman, who had slowed to pit on lap 311.

“I hit the 31 (Newman) really hard. I don’t know. I guess he was pitting or something and it’s a product of this place, I guess,” Bowyer said. ”There are lapped cars that are 50 laps down all over the damn place. That’s pretty frustrating. I’m about tired of that. This track is too narrow for cars to be that far off the pace. You’re in and out of those guys, diving all over the place, trying to navigate around them, trying to figure out where the hell they’re going, and then, you come up on somebody trying to actually compete in the race, and you’re not on the game. He’s pitting or something, and I run over him. I didn’t see him wave, but, like I said, when you come off of two and you pass 37 lapped cars and you get your bearings and everything else, maybe he waved, maybe he didn’t. I didn’t see it. He just stopped right in front of me, and I hit him hard. I’m obviously pissed off and frustrated, but it seems to be that way for me every time I come here. We run decent. We had a frustrating night, just mistake after mistake, and obviously, we ended up wrecked.”

Sixteen cars finished the race on the lead lap, though, as several drivers took wave-arounds during the final three cautions of the race that littered the final 57 laps. Prior the final rash of cautions, the race ran mostly green. While the yellow flag waved twice, at laps 100 and 200, to end stages, Gase’s spin in the first 150 laps was the only caution for an on-track incident before lap 300.

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five of the finishing order. Finishing sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Jones, Jamie McMurray and Hamlin.

“We had a really good car,” Jones said. “It’s funny; you look at the last lap time and we were the first or second-fastest car. We just needed a long time to come in. I mean, we needed 15 laps to get going, and that’s just kind of how it was. I knew if they came down to some short restart stints, it was going to probably hurt us quite a bit, unfortunately. The Sport Clips Camry was good. You can’t complain. We worked hard on it all night and had a fast car – had a car that I think if it would’ve stayed green, maybe we could have contended with Larson. You know, Larson didn’t win either, so sometimes it’s just not your night to have a shot, and tonight wasn’t ours.”

Hamlin became the 13th driver to clinch a playoff berth. Aric Almirola became the 14th with a 14th-place race finish. They join Harvick, Kyle Busch, Truex, Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Logano, Elliott, Jones, Kurt Busch, Keselowski, Larson and Ryan Blaney as drivers who already have clinched playoff berths heading into the regular-season finale — the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 9.

